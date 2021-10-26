Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I constantly challenge myself to grow with each narrative that can somewhere touch hearts

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Photo credit: Spice PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Author-cum-filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is best known for her critically acclaimed films such as Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Panga (2020), had recently co-directed Break Point (2021) which received a thunderous response from the audience. The author also received fame from all around with her novel debut with Mapping Love, a love story that she had been working on for a long time.

Sharing how exciting her journey as a storyteller has been so far, Tiwari says, “As the audiences are looking forward to an altogether different cinematic experience, the chronicle of storytelling has changed with time. It’s always been overwhelming for me to deliver new insightful characters that satiate movie lovers & audiences’ expectations. As an evolving storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to grow with each narrative that can somewhere touch hearts. The unexpected love I have received in the past months has really been gratifying. Debuting as an author with my fiction book Mapping Love, an experimental short in Ankahi Kahaniya, followed by producing and co-directing the Mahesh Bhupati Leander Paes docudrama Break Point. I am now directing my first web series Faadu, an intense drama written by Saumya Joshi. It keeps me wanting to learn more, and collecting experience and memories with my journey into making each story.”

Usually engrossed with non-fiction, Ashwiny is one of those inquisitive minds who brim with ideas all the time; the ideas that help readers connect emotionally and are relatable to them in their own ways. She showed a beyond formulaic love stories in her segment for Netflix’s anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya. Centering around the theme of love, she explored a different take on the emotion with this one. Connecting to millions is something Tiwari has done.

Ashwiny has made a noble effort to enter the psyche of the modern generation through her effortless docu piece like Break Point. Ever since her debut, the evolving director has been working non-stop to deliver cordial stories to the public and also has been receiving unexpected love and support for her unmatchable tales.

Tiwari, as a storyteller, keeps on challenging herself constantly and is known to bring to light beautiful shades of love and relationships with interesting narrations. Ashwiny garnered uncountable lauds and praises for showing different facets of reality and fantasies in her stories.

Faadu, in the pre-production phase, is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming SonyLiv Original. The intense poetic love story between two different-thinking characters is much anticipated by the fans. The compelling storyline is believed to touch the hearts of millions and hit the right chords in a long format with quite a relatable concept.

