Ashok Leyland to ‘reconfigure’ the company for sustainable growth, says chairman

Ashok Leyland chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja has said that the company is re-examining the business and operating models in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and is looking to ‘reconfigure’ the Hinduja group firm for sustainable growth.

Addressing the shareholders, Hinduja added that the long-term outlook for the commercial vehicle sector continues to remain positive.

He revealed that the company has taken a series of initiatives which are aimed at minimising the adverse impact of economic cycles.

“The current market situation is the right time for Indian companies like Ashok Leyland to move, without inhibition and seek a global position by showcasing the company’s manufacturing prowess and demonstrate the products of global standards of quality and reliability,” said Hinduja.

“With the upcoming light commercial vehicle range of products, the company was ready to expand its presence in the country and overseas.”

He stressed on the importance of the defence sector for the company and said that the pandemic had an ‘debilitating effect’ on all sectors of the economy.

Recently, Ashok Leyland introduced a modular truck platform AVTR for medium and heavy range for the first time alongside the introduction of BS-VI emission technology.

The chairman said that the company is all set to introduce ‘game-changer’ in-house developed new light commercial vehicle range.

The company is making inroads in the electric vehicles segment with buses in the Indian market and through the Optare range of products in London.