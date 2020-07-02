Ashi Singh replaces Avneet Kaur in Aladdin

The popular fantasy series Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, which broadcasts on SAB TV, is set for a major cast reshuffle. According to reports, actress Avneet Kaur has quit the show and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai star Ashi Singh has replaced her to play the principal character of princess Yasmin. If reports are to be believed, Kaur opted out of the series due to health issues.

Meanwhile, Ashi Singh has confirmed joining the cast of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. Talking to a popular Indian daily, the actress says that when the makers offered her the part, she immediately lapped it up.

“As an artiste, I strive to play different roles, and Yasmine is unlike Naina. I had never imagined that I would be part of a fantasy show. So, when Aladdin was offered to me, I did not think of anything else. Also, I will be performing action for the first time on screen. I will work hard to play the part convincingly and the challenge involved in it is another reason that prompted me to take it up,” she says.

When asked about replacing Kaur on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, she says, “I never wanted to replace anyone, as it is difficult to surpass the benchmark set by the original actor. However, what has worked in my favour is the three-month break. Now, the audience will have to reconnect with all the shows and it will be easier for them to accept a new face.”

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga stars Siddharth Nigam in the lead role in Peninsula Pictures’ hit series.