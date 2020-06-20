Asha Negi on mental health of actors amid lockdown

It has been close to three months since actors have been quarantining inside their homes due to the Coronavirus lockdown, just like the rest of us. But as the government has now lifted some restrictions, producers are gearing up to begin production soon.

While some actors are heaving a huge sigh of relief after the government allowed resumption of shooting, others are a tad bit apprehensive about getting back on the sets knowing it well that the situation is far from normal.

Talking about the same, popular television actress Asha Negi says that she feels there is still a sense of fear among actors. She adds that she is also concerned about the mental health and well-being of people working in the industry.

“These are very uncertain times. When it comes to the atmosphere around, I am concerned about the well-being and mental health of people in our industry. Everyone is at home and wondering what will happen next. So many people around me are losing their sh*t. They just want this to end and get out to normal life,” she says.

When asked about how is she dealing with the lockdown, she says that the launch of her ALTBalaji web-show Baarish 2 kept her busy. It helped her manage this whole lockdown phase.

Apart from work, Asha Negi has also been in news off late for her alleged break-up with long-time boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. The two actors have never spoken about their split openly, though.