Aseem Arrora’s write moves

RISING star Aseem Arrora has gone from writing for TV dramas to delivering big Bollywood screenplays.

The talented writer will follow up recent films Bazaar and Malang with forthcoming big screen releases, including Bollywood blockbuster Bell Bottom, which stars Akshay Kumar and is due to start shooting in the UK next month.

Eastern Eye caught up with Aseem Arrora to talk about his journey, inspirations, forthcoming film and advice he would give aspiring writers.

What is it that first connected you to writing?

I think writing is cathartic. So much is held up inside a commoner. To me, writing is a vent and an expression.

How do you look back on your writing journey?

It has been interesting – learning all the way in the last 12 years. Hopefully, it has helped me evolve as a person as well.

How did you feel when your very first film as a writer was finally released?

I am sure it’s a great feeling for everyone to see their name on the screen. I felt similar. But I have always been very critical of my work. So, I am always mindful of the corrections to be made in the next one.

Which of your creative works is closest to your heart?

It has to be (TV series) P.O.W Bandi Yuddh Ke. It just took so much out of me and gave me so much in return. Understanding soldiers, their families and how the Intel services work. I have just finished a draft of Nikhil Advani’s Gorkha and it’s straight from the heart. This again is very close to me.

How do you feel you have evolved as a writer?

Multiple layers have opened up in me as a person because of writing. I don’t judge people anymore. I try to think of possible motivations. Secondly, writing has made me socially aware.

Tell us about your next film Bell Bottom?

It’s an espionage story with its heart in the right place. Akshay (Kumar) sir plays a character with multiple shades. It takes you on the emotional journey of this man.

Where did the inspiration for the story for Bell Bottom come from?

I read about this event in a book and it got me intrigued. I then got down to some serious research with my co-writer Parveez Shaikh and we built a story from there.

Do you feel writers get enough respect in Indian cinema?

They do and they don’t. Different people are treated differently. Having said that, the scene is changing at a fast pace. Respect is directly proportional to the remuneration. I feel that some writers are getting the deserved price now.

What is the secret of making it as a writer in such a competitive industry?

Just keep at it. Don’t lose conviction. Try and keep working so that you don’t have to sell your soul.

Who are your writing heroes?

Aaron Sorkin, Khaled Hosseini and Ritesh Shah.

Is there one film or book that someone else has done, which is your favourite?

Kite Runner is my favourite book and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak by Mansoor Khan is a favourite script.

What advice would you give aspiring film writers?

Write like a labourer, daily. Keep work in hand. And try and do some TV as it helps.

Where do you draw your inspirations from?

I draw inspiration from all around. I’m fascinated by uniform, so spotting a story there comes organically.

Why do you love being a writer?

It allows me to take control of a story. I can decide how the people in the world I have created will behave. It’s my escape. It’s my dream. And I am the pilot of this flight.