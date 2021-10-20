ASDA’s Diwali treats got bigger and better

By: Eastern Eye Staff

As Diwali celebrations approaches, ASDA has come with a range of Diwali treats and essential supplies that’s got bigger and better than ever.

This year, it just got even easier to find everything you need for the perfect Diwali celebration, with 35 ASDA stores in key areas featuring a Diwali product range in the seasonal aisle for the first time, gathering all your most trusted brands in one easy-to-browse location in-store and making it easier for you to get ready to celebrate.

You can also shop Asda’s Diwali range online HERE.

Asda’s Diwali selection has everything covered, whether you’re looking for snacks and treats, simple cooking from the frozen range or a complex list of ingredients to prepare your favourite meal. You don’t need to look any further as the shelves are stocked with your favourite brands at an affordable prices.

ASDA is excited to help you celebrate the festival of lights and ensure everything is as easy, convenient, and affordable as possible in the run up to the festival so you can focus on what’s important – celebrating with your family, friends and loved ones.

Visit your nearest ASDA to begin stocking up on your favourite Diwali snacks, treats and supplies, or head to asda.com to browse your Diwali essentials.