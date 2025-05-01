Skip to content
Asda urgently recalls sandwich filler over wrong use-by date warning

The warning follows growing concern after Asda recalls sandwich filler products in previous months

asda recalls sandwich filler

Notices are being displayed in all Asda stores

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Asda has issued a product recall for one of its ready-to-eat meat items due to an incorrect use-by date, sparking a food safety warning from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The recall applies to Asda hot and spicy chicken breast slices, sold in 160g packs, which have been mistakenly labelled with a use-by date of 30 May 2024. Customers are being advised not to eat the product and to return it to their nearest store for a full refund.

The FSA said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a refund.” No receipt is required to claim the refund.

Although the issue relates specifically to chicken, the warning follows growing concern after Asda recalls sandwich filler products in previous months, highlighting ongoing vigilance in monitoring pre-packed chilled foods.

Asda issued an apology, stating: “If you have purchased Asda hot and spicy chicken breast slices with a use by date of 30 May, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Notices are being displayed in all Asda stores where the affected product was sold. These inform customers of the reason behind the recall and what action to take if they have already purchased the item.

Food recall notices are issued when there is a potential risk to consumers, and the FSA regularly updates its list of recalled products to ensure public safety.

Customers are urged to check their fridges and dispose of the product if affected.

apologychilled foodsfood standards agencymeat itemsproduct recallrefundurgent recalluseby dateasda recalls sandwich filler

