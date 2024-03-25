  • Monday, March 25, 2024
Armaan Malik collaborates with AR Rahman for ‘Goat Life’ track

Academy Award winners Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively, for the film.

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer Armaan Malik has collaborated with music composer AR Rahman for a soulful track for survival drama movie The Goat Life.

The track, titled “Khatti Si Woh Imli”, is part of the Hindi version of the Malayalam movie, which is set to be released in theatres on March 28.

Penned by Prasoon Joshi and arranged and composed by Rahman, the song also features the voices of Chinmayi Sripada and Rakshita Suresh.

“It’s truly an honour to lend my voice to AR Rahman Sir’s compositions. Every note, no matter how small, feels like a privilege. I feel incredibly fortunate to have sung for his latest masterpiece ‘Khatti Si Woh Imli’ featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran for ‘The Goat Life’,” Malik said.

“Chinmayi and Rakshita, the female singers, have done an exceptional job too and I’m glad I could complement their verses with my lines,” he added.

Written and directed by Blessy, The Goat Life is based on the 2008 bestselling novel “Aadujeevitham” by Benyamin.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Amala Paul, and KR Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Academy Award winners Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively.

