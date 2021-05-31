Website Logo
  • Monday, May 31, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 329,127
Total Cases 28,047,534
Today's Fatalities 3,129
Today's Cases 152,734
Arjun Kapoor: Men and women should be allowed to exist in different range of relationships

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is presently basking in the huge digital success of his latest film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). Directed by renowned filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, the black-comedy film also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

Talking about the film, Kapoor says that it tries to depict the real world which does not always try to depict a relationship between a man and a woman as romantic. It puts respect over and above romance, according to the actor.

“We as artistes always say we want to do something different, this film was actually written in that world which was realistic. A lot of things get convoluted sometimes when you put romance in the story. The focus goes into building the chemistry,” Kapoor tells a newswire.

“Men and women should be allowed to exist in different ranges of emotion and relationships. But respect should be mutual. In this film, respect supersedes love. Many times, we forget respect when in love,” he adds.

After facing an inordinate delay, Sandeep and Pinky Faraar released in theatres on March 19, 2021. However, it received lukewarm response from audiences simply because not many people stepped out of their house to watch it in theatres in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus infections in India. The film, co-written by Banerjee and Varun Grover, had its digital release on May 20 on Amazon Prime Video and amassed great viewership. What people are loving a lot about the film is how it explores themes of gender and class.

Kapoor says that sitting in a city like Mumbai, one does not have to deal with patriarchy as compared to people around the country. “As simple as asking the woman to serve the pickle… I have never had to do that, my sister does not have to do that at home, or I would never expect my partner to be sitting awake till I finish eating or the fact that if she does something right, I would get credit for it.”

Arjun Kapoor next stars in Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police. He is also set to join hands with his filmmaker father Boney Kapoor for the official Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil-language comedy film Comali (2019).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

