  Monday, June 28, 2021
Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor: A year ago I was deflated, tired and confused

Arjun Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

On 26th June 2021, Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday, and recently, the actor shared a post on Instagram in which he has compared how things have changed in a year.

Arjun posted, “Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch… What a difference a year makes… A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way… I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit – @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good).”

On the professional front, Arjun was going through a rough phase. However, this year’s release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar turned tables for him.

The movie had released in theatres in March this year but didn’t get a great response at the box office. However, once it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film grabbed everyone’s attention, and Arjun Kapoor’s performance in the movie is being appreciated a lot.

Talking about his upcoming films, the actor will be seen in movies like Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns. Bhoot Police is slated to release this year, and Ek Villain Returns will hit the big screens in 2022.

There were reports that Bhoot Police will be getting a direct-to-digital release. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Eastern Eye

