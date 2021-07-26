Website Logo
  Monday, July 26, 2021
Arjun Bijlani to participate in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15

By: MohnishSingh

According to reports, popular television star Arjun Bijlani has been finalised to participate in the next season of Colors’ controversial reality show Bigg Boss. To be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 15 is set to hit the airwaves in the month of September.

Rumours about Bijlani being in consideration for Bigg Boss 15 had been swirling around for quite some time. Looks like he has finally given his nod to the show after receiving a hefty paycheque for his participation.

A leading publication reports that Bijlani locked the deal only 1 or 2 days ago. “He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It was not easy for him to do the same in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with Bigg Boss 15 too.”

Earlier, speaking with an Indian daily, the actor admitted that he has been offered Bigg Boss 15. “I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still do not know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There is still a lot of time for that show,” he said.

Several prominent names are in consideration as possible contestants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The final list is expected to come out by the end of August as the makers are planning to launch the show in September. Television star Rubina Dilaik, who can be currently seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, won Bigg Boss 14.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

