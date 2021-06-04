Arijit Singh partners with Facebook, GiveIndia for a live Covid-19 fundraiser to help rural India

Arijit Singh

By: MohnishSingh

As a devastating second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions of people in India, celebrities from various walks of life are coming forward to do their bit and help those in need.

Arijit Singh, who is one of the most popular playback singers in India, has joined hands with GiveIndia and Facebook for a campaign to raise funds for Covid-19 relief to support rural India.

The award-winning singer has joined forces with the social media giant’s SocialForGood Initiative. He is set to host a live fundraiser from his village Murshidabad, West Bengal, on June 6.

Through the campaign, titled Helping Rural India Breathe and Stay Safe, the singer aims to provide essential supplies such as oxygen equipment, beds, medicines, food and financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic in small towns and villages, including his hometown.

“I have grown up in a small town in Murshidabad in West Bengal and wouldn’t be who I am if not for my small-town upbringing. Seeing how Covid is affecting the people of rural India and watching these regions lack the required infrastructure saddens me and improving things in these regions is of critical importance for the livelihood of crores of people,” Singh, who recently lost his mother to coronavirus, said in a statement.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India said, “We are happy to partner with Arijit Singh and GiveIndia for this cause and enable people to come together on our platform through music in these times and help raise funds for those in need.”

GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija said, “Though the Covid-19 cases are going down in the country, the spread of the infection to rural areas is deeply worrying. These regions have inadequate health facilities and limited access to basic needs. It is critical to support our rural population with lifesaving medical supplies, put healthcare infrastructure in place where there is none, and help with nutrition and financial aid. GiveIndia is grateful to Arijit for his support through the campaign to minimise the negative impact of the pandemic in rural India.”