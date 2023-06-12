Website Logo
  • Monday, June 12, 2023
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija to debut as composer

Halitha Shameem, who is making her directorial debut with Minmini, took to social media to share the news.

Halitha Shameem and Khatija Rahman

By: Mohnish Singh

Khatija Rahman, the daughter of Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman, is set to make her debut as a music composer with the upcoming Tamil film, Minmini.

Halitha Shameem, who is making her directorial debut with Minmini, took to social media on Monday to announce that she has collaborated with musician Khatija Rahman for the upcoming film.

Taking to Twitter, Halitha wrote, “So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway!”

Khatija also took to her Twitter account and thanked Shameem to sign her for the project. “Thank you so much for having me on board for Minmini and for your kindness, trust, and support. It’s been a journey growing with the film & working with you,” she wrote.

Taking about her debut as a music composer, Khatija Rahman had recently told an Indian daily, “Last year, I was figuring out what I wanted to do. Also, I was singing and doing so many things at that point. I felt there was too much on my plate. But later, there was another project – also by a female director — that came to me. So, I called Halitha ma’am and told her things had changed, and asked if she still wanted me. I played her my independent track. After hearing that, she said, ‘This is exactly my vibe. I like your voice. I like your thinking. So, I want to work with you. I feel you can add value to the film.’ We decided to give it a try and take it forward.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

