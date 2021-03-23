Trending Now

AR Rahman unveils the trailer of his production venture 99 Songs


AR Rahman (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
AR Rahman (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



AR Rahman is one of the best music composers we have in India. He has not just made a mark in the Indian film industry, but he is equally famous internationally.

The music maestro is now all set to make his debut as a writer and a producer with the film 99 Songs. A few days ago, Rahman had announced that the movie will hit the big screens on 16th April 2021.

He had tweeted, “Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas. @jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema.”



Now, today, the trailer of the film has been released, and Rahman took to Twitter to share it with everyone. He posted, “Here is the Hindi trailer of #99Songs releasing on 16th April 2021. https://youtu.be/htts-gjVxlU Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat #EdilsyVargas @mkoirala @ranjitbarot @Lisaraniray.”



The trailer of the film is decent, and Ehan Bhat, who is all set to make his acting debut with the film, looks promising. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and in the trailer, the music surely stands out.

99 Songs was premiered at 24th Busan International Film Festival where it was screened in the Open Cinema category on 9 October 2019.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the movie also stars Edilsy Vargas, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala. 99 Songs was shot in Hindi, but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu as well.













Most Popular

On first anniversary of lockdown, India reports worst day for Covid-19 in months

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, asks fans to pray for him

Urmila Matondkar awaiting her digital debut show to start rolling soon

India's top court to hear pleas against NRI husbands deserting wives

British far-right emerged into a 'digitally networked threat' during lockdown, report says



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×