AR Rahman unveils the trailer of his production venture 99 Songs

By Murtuza Iqbal







AR Rahman is one of the best music composers we have in India. He has not just made a mark in the Indian film industry, but he is equally famous internationally.

The music maestro is now all set to make his debut as a writer and a producer with the film 99 Songs. A few days ago, Rahman had announced that the movie will hit the big screens on 16th April 2021.

He had tweeted, “Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas. @jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema.”







Now, today, the trailer of the film has been released, and Rahman took to Twitter to share it with everyone. He posted, “Here is the Hindi trailer of #99Songs releasing on 16th April 2021. https://youtu.be/htts-gjVxlU Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat #EdilsyVargas @mkoirala @ranjitbarot @Lisaraniray.”







The trailer of the film is decent, and Ehan Bhat, who is all set to make his acting debut with the film, looks promising. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and in the trailer, the music surely stands out.

99 Songs was premiered at 24th Busan International Film Festival where it was screened in the Open Cinema category on 9 October 2019.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the movie also stars Edilsy Vargas, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala. 99 Songs was shot in Hindi, but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu as well.





