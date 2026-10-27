Apple’s £1,999 iPhone Duo faces early screen concerns days after launch

Apple has acknowledged an inner-display issue affecting a small number of iPhone Duo handsets.

The company says it will replace affected devices, but has not disclosed the cause or scale of the problem.

The foldable smartphone starts at £1,999 in the UK, making it Apple’s most expensive iPhone to date.

Apple has acknowledged an inner-display issue affecting a small number of its new iPhone Duo handsets after users shared images of lines and apparent cracks on the folding screen just days after the device went on sale.

The technology company said on Monday (26) that it was “aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units” and would replace affected devices.

Apple has not explained what is causing the problem or disclosed how many handsets have been affected. The reports emerged over the weekend, when social media users posted photographs showing lines across sections of the inner display and damage around the central crease.

Some users have also reported unusual noises when opening the phone. However, these accounts have not established whether the complaints share a common cause, and images circulating online should be treated cautiously.

The iPhone Duo launched on October 23 with a starting price of £1,999 in the UK, equivalent to around $2,668. Its premium price and position as Apple’s first foldable handset make the early complaints a potential test of consumer confidence in the new design.

What is happening to the iPhone Duo screen?

The reports have focused on the phone’s inner folding display, which opens to reveal a 7.6-inch screen. The device is designed to switch between a conventional smartphone format and a larger, tablet-like display.

One customer, Justin Lokos, shared a photograph showing lines across the right side of his handset’s inner screen. He later posted an image of the faulty phone alongside a replacement device, thanking an Apple store in New York for its assistance.

Apple’s replacement offer provides an immediate remedy for affected customers. However, the company has not said whether the issue is linked to a manufacturing defect, damage to individual devices or another technical problem.

Foldable phones rely on flexible display components and hinges that must withstand repeated opening and closing. The technology has posed durability challenges for manufacturers, including Samsung, which delayed the release of its first Galaxy Fold in 2019 after reviewers reported screen failures.

That history does not establish that the iPhone Duo has the same problem. The scale and cause of the current reports remain unclear.

A crucial launch for Apple’s foldable ambitions

The iPhone Duo represents Apple’s entry into a market where Samsung, Motorola and Google have already introduced foldable smartphones.

When opened, the device offers a larger screen for multitasking, including running two apps side by side or viewing separate windows of the same website. It also supports Apple Pencil use, bringing a feature previously associated with the iPad to the iPhone.

At its launch event last month, Apple chief executive John Ternus described the device as a product that would “redefine the experience of using a foldable phone”. Ternus took over from Tim Cook on September 1.

The launch comes as Apple seeks to strengthen its hardware offering and compete with rivals across smartphones and artificial intelligence. The company has also introduced AI-related improvements, including upgrades to its Siri assistant, while emphasising privacy and everyday use.

The early display reports could put additional attention on product reliability at a time when Apple is asking customers to pay a premium for a new device category.

For prospective buyers, the key questions are whether the complaints remain limited to a small number of handsets and whether replacement devices prove reliable over time. Apple’s response offers some reassurance to affected customers, but more information will be needed to determine the extent of the issue.