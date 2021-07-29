Website Logo
  Thursday, July 29, 2021
Entertainment

Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl’s Helmet heads to ZEE5?

Aparshakti Khurana (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl’s upcoming film Helmet is likely to premiere on the popular streaming media platform ZEE5, bypassing theatrical release. Actor-turned-producer Dino Morea has produced the film in association with Sony Pictures Networks.

A publication reports that after waiting for months for the reopening of theatres in India, the makers have given in for a direct-to-digital premiere of the film. Helmet is a Satram Ramani directorial.

Helmet is a family comedy that touches upon a relevant subject. Since it is a relatively small film and there being a lot of uncertainty about the future, the makers did not want to hold onto it for a long time and have now decided on taking a direct-to-digital route. The team is confident of the content and will kick off their campaign soon. The film will premiere on ZEE5,” a source close to the development tells the publication.

Aparshakti Khurana, who has played supporting characters in several successful films over the past five years, essays his career’s first lead character in Helmet. The actor has been paired opposite Pranutan Bahl who made her acting debut with Salman Khan Films’ Notebook in 2019. It will be her second release after Notebook. She is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of legendary Bollywood actress Nutan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

