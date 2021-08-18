Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Entertainment

Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl’s Helmet headed to ZEE5

Helmet Poster (Photo credit: Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl in principal roles, the upcoming social comedy film Helmet is set to release on September 3 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

Backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor DM Movies, the film has been directed by Satramm Ramani with screenplay and dialogues by Rohan Shankar. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in important characters.

According to a statement from the streamer, Helmet is an exploration of small-town naivety and offers “insight into a milieu where even accessing a birth-control device is wrought with multiple social challenges and psychological hang-ups.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said the film is not only entertaining but also has a strong message attached to it.  “Through the journey of the protagonists, it highlights the problem our country is currently facing and tries to give a solution in a unique and interesting manner. We are sure the audience will have a great laugh, but also take notice of the overall objective that we aim to achieve with this film,” Kalra said.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India said Helmet is a light-hearted take on a subject that has been “wrapped up in so much ignominy”.

“The film wonderfully demonstrates that hilarity is sometimes found in the most unexpected places,” Krishnani added.

Actor Dino Morea, who turns producer with Helmet, said that he is excited to see how the audience reacts to the film’s talented ensemble cast and its refreshing storytelling which blends entertainment and a “certain intelligent sensibility”.  “Rohan Shankar’s dialogues will make you laugh out loud. We can’t wait to bring the movie to the digital screens through ZEE5,” the actor-turned-producer said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

