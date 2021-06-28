Anushka Shetty: Let people remind you that there is goodness in this world

Anushka Shetty (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is quite active on Instagram, and she keeps on sharing some interesting things with her fans. Recently, she shared a post about spreading love and care.

Shetty shared a note which read, “Please, just let love in. Tell people how you feel, and do not worry about being too much. Be too much. Care too much. Let people show up for you. Let people remind you that there is goodness in this world. Be vulnerable, do not be afraid of what you feel. Try to find the beauty in each breakdown, try to move forward and let go; try to learn and believe in new beginnings despite what you have been through. Kiss the faces of your friends, hug their broken pieces back together, laugh loudly & hope loudly and live loudly and be gentle with yourself, be gentle with your healing.”

“Connect, connect, connect – with every ounce of who you are, with every inch of your patchwork heart. Connect with the people who make you feel deeply. Connect with the moments that bring tears to your eyes. Connect with the things that make your hands shake, embrace the things that make you aware of just how lucky you are to be alive. Please, just connect – because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day. Don’t let your heart become one of them,” the note further read.

Talking about Anushka’s movies, the actress was last seen in Nishabdham which got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Currently, Anushka doesn’t have any film officially announced, but there have been reports of her starring in a movie opposite Naveen Polishetty. Reportedly, the movie will be produced by UV Creations.