Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 20, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Anushka Sharma steps away from producing to focus on acting

Anushka Sharma(Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Anushka Sharma, whose resume boasts of such blockbusters as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Sultan (2016), has decided to return to full-time acting after stepping away from her production house.

Sharma, who laid the foundation of the production house Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 along with her brother, Karnesh Ssharma, has produced several notable films including NH10 (2015), Pari (2018), and Bulbbul (2020).

The actress took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post announcing her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz. She wrote, “When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She continued, “While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the ablest person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.”

The actress further stated, “I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar lineup of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured, and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!”

Anushka Sharma will next star in Chakda ‘Xpress, inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, the film is set at Netflix.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi resume filming Merry Christmas
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri in talks to team up for a film
Entertainment
Bollywood thriller Jalsa stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity
Entertainment
Dev Patel to bankroll an international film, titled KNOT
Entertainment
Abhay S3 Trailer: Kunal Kemmu returns as cop Abhay Pratap Singh
Entertainment
Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff wows fans in action avatar
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun likely to team up for a major pan-India…
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan signs a Netflix film to make digital debut
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt wraps up first schedule of his next Ghudchadhi
Entertainment
Salman Khan unveils teaser of Ajay, Amitabh and Rakul starrer Runway 34
HEADLINE STORY
MCU’s first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani stars in Ms. Marvel
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to launch streaming app SRK+
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi resume filming Merry Christmas
Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri in talks to team up…
Anushka Sharma steps away from producing to focus on acting
Bollywood thriller Jalsa stars child with cerebral palsy in rare…
Modi thanks BAPS, other groups for helping India’s evacuation efforts
Japan to invest £32 billion in India in five years