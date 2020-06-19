Anushka Sharma drops the trailer of her Netflix film Bulbbul

After the huge success of her last production Pataal Lok (2020) on Amazon Prime Video, Anushka Sharma has presented the trailer of her next offering Bulbbul, a film for another leading streaming media giant Netflix.

Bulbbul features Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in principal characters. It tells the haunting tale of a young, innocent bride who grows up to be a strong, mysterious woman presiding over her household.

Sharma, who has produced the forthcoming venture under her production house Clean Slate Films, describes it as a drama-thriller, while director Anvita Dutt insists that it is more of a fantasy than a horror story.

In a new video released by Netflix, Sharma says, “We can say that maybe it is like a drama thriller.” Dutt, on the other hand, says, “It is not horror. The horror is not in the supernatural.” “The horror is more in what is happening. This is the comedy of our life,” Sharma said, referring to herself and her sibling and producing partner Karnesh Ssharma. “We used to watch horror shows between our fingers,” she adds.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4MGReT9-cAg" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> Recalling an eerie incident on set, Anvita says, “So we were shooting in the forest, for the fairy-tale part, for the supernatural mystery part. There was one particular tree, and under that tree, there was a rangoli. So I said, ‘Just make sure it is cleaned up for us when we come’, and from the corner of my eye I saw some villagers running and they said that in that forest there’s a witch.”

She continues, “Once in a year, the villagers conduct a pooja under that tree, and the pooja had just happened the night before she had locked the location. Every time there was a rustling in the trees, even the actors would look frightened.”

Bulbbul is scheduled for its premiere on June 24 on Netflix.