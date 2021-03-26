Anushka, Hiten, Mansi, Anurag and Alan to topline Hungama Play’s streaming show Swaanng

Trending Now

By: Mohnish Singh



Well-known television actors Anushka Sen, Hiten Tejwani, Mansi Srivastava, Alan Kapoor, and Anurag Sharma have been cast to star in Hungama Play’s upcoming streaming show Swaanng.

Anushka Sen, who first shot to fame when she played the lead role in successful historical series Jhansi Ki Rani and later cemented her position as a powerful performer with the critically acclaimed film Lihaaf, said, “It is always a fulfilling experience for an actor be a part of quality projects, whether it is a show, movie or web-series, that enable them to do challenging roles and perform to the best of their abilities. I took up Swaanng as it has an interesting concept, a gripping narrative that will certainly keep the viewers engrossed. I am quite excited to portray the central character Muskaan who breaks this chakravyuh of swaanng. This series is going to be a treat for my fans who will see me in a never seen before avatar.”

Hiten Tejwani, who boasts of several successful shows on his resume, including KutumbKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said, “When I read Swaanng’s script, I knew I had to be a part of this show. Everyone loves to watch crime thrillers and I believe that Swaanng has the potential to become one of the most popular shows in this genre, once it releases. I have not explored this genre as much as I would like and that is what makes performing in a show like this even more interesting.”



Mansi Srivastava, the star of hit TV shows IshqbaaazDo Dil Bandhe Ek Dori SePeterson HillSasural Simar KaIshq Mein Marjawan 2, among others, said, “One of the joys of pursuing a career as an actor is that I get to experiment with my roles. You read certain scripts and get the instant feeling that you want to be a part of them. I just knew that I couldn’t miss out on Swaanng. Add to that, an interesting and talented cast will make it fun to shoot with them.”

Known for his roles in shows like Pavitra RishtaKumkum Bhagya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Anurag Sharma said, “Each day on the sets of Swaanng brings a sense of novelty. I say this because the plot has a grip on each one of us to such an extent that we are constantly improvising and trying to better ourselves. You always want to be part of a show that gives you the chance to get out of your comfort zone and I’m glad to have gotten this chance with Swaanng.”

Pyar Ki Lukka Chuppi and Pia Basanti actor, Alan Kapoor said, “OTT is revolutionary and the content they are coming up with is creative and a break from routine. So, when I heard this story it excited me instantly and I am very happy to be a part of it. I am certain that the twists in our story will keep the viewers engrossed and captivated.”



Produced by ABUZS Original, Swaanng is directed by Nitesh Singh and will soon be available on Hungama Play and partner networks.













