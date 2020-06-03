Anurag Kashyap floats a new production house Good Bad Films

Well-known director-producer Anurag Kashyap has launched a new production house called Good Bad Films. The filmmaker, whose filmography includes several notable movies including Dev D (2009), Gangs Of Wasseypur – Part 1 (2012), and Gangs Of Wasseypur – Part 2, (2012), took to his Instagram account to make the announcement.

Kashyap also unveiled the logo of his new venture and introduced his partners Dhruv Jagasia and Akshay Thakker. He also confirmed that the upcoming Netflix Original Choked will be the first project of his newly launched production house.

“So here it is… our new company, Good Bad Films. Introducing the good, the bad, and the films of the Good Bad Films on the Monday of the release of our first production Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai on Netflix. Jagasia Dhruv in black and white and Akshay Thakker, my two pillars of support. Only thing I can’t figure is that which one of my two producers is good and who is bad, so leaving it to you all to decide. Let’s have fun. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai releasing June 5th,” wrote the filmmaker on his Instagram account.

Choked is headlined by Saiyami Kher who made her Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya in 2016. Talking about her character in the upcoming film, the actress had earlier said, “Sarita is a middle-class woman. She is the sole breadwinner. She is overworked and frustrated yet tenacious and always scheming to build that dream. At one level, Sarita is that every-woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully woven the complexities of this middle-class family. Working on Choked has been a life-changing experience for me.”