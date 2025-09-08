Latest Stories

Highlights:

Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy creates history at 82nd Venice Film Festival

Wins Orizzonti Award for Best Director, the first Indian to do so

Songs of Forgotten Trees stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel

Presented by Anurag Kashyap, the film highlights migrant women’s lives in Mumbai

Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy has made history by winning the Best Director award at the Venice Film Festival in the prestigious Orizzonti section. Her debut feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees, became the only Indian film selected in this category in 2025, bringing home a milestone moment for Indian cinema. The Venice recognition comes especially at a time when global attention is increasingly turning towards diverse voices and independent storytelling.

What is the Venice Film Festival Best Director award?

The Best Director award at Venice Film Festival is one of the highest honours in international cinema. Within the Orizzonti section, it is presented to filmmakers pushing the boundaries of style and narrative. This year’s jury was led by French director Julia Ducournau, who announced Roy’s name to a standing ovation. Roy walked up in a white sari, visibly emotional, and thanked her cast, crew, and supporters for believing in a film that resisted mainstream formula.

The Orizzonti competition is known for spotlighting new cinematic trends. Previous Indian films recognised in this section include Chaitanya Tamhane’s Court and Karan Tejpal’s Stolen, but Roy is the first Indian director to win in this category.





What is Songs of Forgotten Trees about?

Songs of Forgotten Trees follows the lives of two migrant women in Mumbai, Thooya, played by Naaz Shaikh, and Swetha, played by Sumi Baghel. Their unlikely connection unfolds in the bustling city, exploring themes of survival, selfhood, and solidarity. The narrative, inspired by Roy’s own observations, centres on how women find strength and empathy in urban struggles.

The film is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh, with Anurag Kashyap presenting it. Kashyap has often supported experimental and independent cinema, and his backing helped Songs of Forgotten Trees reach international audiences.





How did Anuparna Roy react to her Venice win?

In her acceptance speech, Anuparna Roy dedicated the Best Director award to women worldwide, saying, “This film is a tribute to every woman who’s ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated. May this win inspire more voices, more stories, and more power for women in cinema and beyond.”

She also used the stage to speak about the Palestinian crisis, declaring, “Every child deserves peace, freedom, and liberation, and Palestine is no exception.” Her words were met with applause, clearly showing how filmmakers are using international platforms to amplify global concerns beyond cinema.

Why is Anuparna Roy’s win significant for Indian cinema?

Roy’s award marks a breakthrough for Indian filmmakers on the international stage. While Indian cinema has long been recognised at global festivals, Best Director wins at Venice remain rare. Her achievement, in fact, shows the growing acceptance of independent Indian storytelling, away from the stereotypes often associated with Bollywood.

This recognition also signals greater visibility for women directors from India, many of whom struggle for space in a male-dominated industry. Producers behind the film emphasised that backing Roy was “not just a choice, but a responsibility,” pointing to the honesty and strength of stories told by women.

Who were the other winners at Venice 2025?

The Golden Lion for Best Film went to Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother, while Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab earned the Grand Jury Prize. Benny Safdie won the Silver Lion for Best Director in the main competition for The Smashing Machine.





In acting honours, Xin Zhilei received the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for The Sun Rises on Us All, while Toni Servillo won Best Actor for La Grazia.