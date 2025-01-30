Skip to content
Anoushka Shankar returns to 67th Grammy Awards as presenter

The renowned sitarist expresses excitement about representing India and her Grammy nominations for Ch II and A Rock Somewhere

Anoushka Shankar is set to present at the 67th Grammy Awards marking a proud moment for Indian music on the global stage

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 30, 2025
Anoushka Shankar is set to return to the Grammy Awards as a presenter at the 67th edition of the ceremony. The celebrated sitarist, who has been nominated for Grammy Awards 11 times, expressed her excitement on Instagram about being given the opportunity to represent India globally once again. In her post, Anoushka shared how thrilled she was to serve as a presenter at the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony this Sunday.

The musician reminisced about her first experience presenting at the Grammys in 2016, marking a historic moment as she became the first Indian musician to present at the prestigious ceremony. That year, she was also nominated for her fifth Grammy for her classical album Home. Reflecting on the changes that have occurred in her life and the world since then, Shankar noted, “Although so much has changed personally and globally over the last nine years, I find myself once again in the wonderful position of representing India on the global stage.”

In addition to presenting, Anoushka has been nominated for two Grammys this year. She is up for Best World Music Album for her latest work Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn and a nomination for her featuring role on Jacob Collier's A Rock Somewhere. These nominations mark her 10th and 11th Grammy nominations, adding another milestone to her distinguished career.

Anoushka’s presence at the Grammys comes at a time when the ceremony is also aiming to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. The 67th Grammys will feature performances by top artists such as Chris Martin, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder, among others. Shankar is also preparing for upcoming tours, including performances in the US in March and in India later in December.

Alongside her Grammy nominations, Anoushka recently released a new track, Hiraeth, which she is celebrating. As she gears up for this significant moment, Shankar’s role as a presenter and nominee further solidifies her place as a key figure in global music, proudly representing India on the world stage.

