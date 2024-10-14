Annual Darbar Festival returns with a classical Indian music celebration

Held at the Barbican in central London, the culturally rich festival kicks off with a music appreciation course next Saturday (19)

Jayanthi Kumaresh

By: Eastern Eye

THE annual Darbar Festival returns with a stunning series of classical Indian music concerts featuring top international talents, including iconic Indian legends.

Held at the Barbican in central London, the culturally rich festival kicks off with a music appreciation course next Saturday (19), led by tabla teacher Sukhdeep Dhanjal and UK sitar virtuoso Harmeet Virdee. Following the course, a series of live shows will take place from October 24-27, accompanied by healthled events such as meditation sessions.

Eastern Eye previews this year’s festival, highlighting the key concerts and onstage talks to watch over an actionpacked four days.

October 24

< Milton Court Concert Hall, 6:30 pm: A double bill concert begins with a performance by sarangi virtuoso Dilshad Khan, delivering soul-stirring ragas accompanied by Sanju Sahai on tabla. The second half features Jayanthi Kumaresh on the Saraswati veena, exploring the pulsating rhythms of south Indian classical music, with support from Jayachandra Rao (mridangam) and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam).

October 25

< Milton Court Concert Hall, 1pm: A turbocharged tabla duet features music legend Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and his son Anubrata Chatterjee, promising a technically dazzling and emotionally moving performance, accompanied by Dilshad Khan on sarangi.

< Milton Court Concert Hall, 6.30pm: Another double bill concert starts with award-winning British sitar maestro Jasdeep Singh Degun, joined by Anubrata Chatterjee on tabla. The evening continues with khayal vocalist Shalmalee Joshi making her UK debut, accompanied by Vinod Lele (tabla) and Siddhesh Bicholkar (harmonium).

October 26

< Frobisher Auditorium 1, 12pm: Jayanthi Kumaresh presents an enlightening exploration of the veena’s timeless beauty and legacy, sharing her expertise and passion for the instrument.

< Frobisher Auditorium 1, 3pm: An opportunity to delve into the world of Indian classical music with Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, celebrated for her expertise in the khayal tradition. Explore the enchanting intricacies of the Atruli-Jaipur Gharana, a prestigious lineage celebrated for its distinctive style and profound emotional depth.

< Barbican Hall, level G, 5pm: A free, family-friendly event features the extraordinary talents of Akash Parekar (sitar) and Himmet Bahra (tabla), promising an afternoon of enchanting melodies and rhythmic brilliance.

< Barbican Hall, 6.30pm: A double bill concert features sarod maestro Amaan Ali Bangash and tabla talent Anubrata Chatterjee, followed by Carnatic violin virtuosos Dr. L Subramaniam and Ambi Subramaniam, supported by Pandit Anindo Chatterjee (tabla), VV Ramanamurthy (mridangam), and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam).

< Frobisher Rooms, 7pm: Explore the holistic aspects of Indian classical music and experience the healing power of Indian ragas on the bansuri and tanpuras with renowned flautist Jason Kalidas. Discover how different ragas can create a harmonious balance within.

< Frobisher Auditorium 1, 7pm: Experience the timeless beauty of dhrupad in its purest form in an evening of spiritual and musical transcendence with vocalist Kirit Singh, accompanied by Jasdeep Singh on the jori. The evening will unfold with the slow, meditative alaps, gradually building into more rhythmic and structured compositions.

October 27

< Barbican hall, 11am): Carnatic vocalist Aruna Sairam brings her vast repertoire of raga knowledge and spiritual lyrics, performing music by Oottukkadu Venkata Kavi (1700–1765), Dikshitar (1775–1835), Shastri (1762–1827) and Tyagaraja (1767–1847). She is accompanied by Jyotsna Srikanth MBE (carnatic violin), Patri Satish Kumar (mridangam) and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam).

< Frobisher Auditorium 1, 12pm: Join musician Amaan Ali Bangash for a captivating lecture demonstration where he will explore the rich history and tradition of the sarod, offering unique insights into this revered Indian classical instrument and his family’s remarkable legacy.

< Frobisher Auditorium 1, 3pm: Virtuoso violinist and composer Dr L Subramaniam delves into the essence of Indian classical music, providing insights into its rich heritage. Attendees will gain first-hand knowledge of his creative process and musical philosophy, as he unveils the magic behind his mesmerising compositions.

< Barbican Hall, level G, 3.30pm: Enjoy a free, family-friendly foyer concert featuring Jason Kalidas on flute and Harkiret Bahra on tabla. Together, they will create a dynamic and engaging performance that resonates with listeners of all ages.

< Barbican Hall, 5pm: A double bill concert celebrating midnight ragas, starting with India’s iconic sitar maestro Pandit Kushal Das, accompanied by Pandit Anindo Chatterjee on tabla. The evening concludes with acclaimed khayal vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, supported by Vinod Lele on tabla and Siddesh Biocholkar on harmonium.