Annabelle Sethupathi trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu come together for a period horror-comedy

Annabelle Sethupathi poster (Photo from Suriya’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer Annabelle Sethupathi will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, and on Monday (30), the makers have released the trailer of the film.

While Annabelle Sethupathi is a Tamil film, it will be dubbed and streamed in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Tamil trailer of the film was released by Suriya. He tweeted, “Hearty welcome to Dir R.Sundarrajan sir’s son @SDeepakDir Warm wishes @vijaysethuoffl @taapsee and team!! #AnnabelleSethupathi streaming from Sep 17 on @DisneyPlusHS #AnnabelleSethupathiTrailer https://youtu.be/5ZjZbKI1m2s @IamJagguBhai @realradikaa @iYogiBabu @Sudhans2017.”

Telugu trailer was launched Venkatesh and Mohanlal shared the Malayalam trailer. Check out their posts here…

While in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam the film has been titled Annabelle Sethupathi, the Hindi version has been titled Annabelle Rathore.

The trailer of the film is strictly average, and we expected more from it as it features two stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu. Both the actors are decent in the trailer, but it’s Yogi Babu who steals the show with his comic timing.

Well, the trailer isn’t great, but let’s hope that the movie turns out to be better.

Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, Annabelle Sethupathi will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021.