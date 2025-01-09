Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Anil Agarwal acquires London's historic Riverside Studios

It will now operate under the name ‘Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust’

Anil Agarwal acquires London's historic Riverside Studios

Anil Agarwal

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 09, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

THE founder and chairman of Vedanta group Anil Agarwal is the new owner of the iconic Riverside Studio in London, a statement said on Wednesday (8).

The 100-year-old studio, which is a renowned global centre for arts and located on the north bank of the river Thames in the centre of London, will now operate under the name ‘Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust’, it informed.

"I have always believed that art has the power to transcend boundaries, unite people, and elevate human experience. Riverside Studios will become a premier global destination for showcasing Indian and global arts and culture.

"I invite Indian artists and the film fraternity to showcase their artistic talent and cinematic depth at this world-renowned venue for a truly enriching experience. Global leaders from various spheres now have an opportunity to enthral the audience with their real-life experiences and journey, here," said Agarwal, who turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources, in a statement.

Boasting an illustrious history, Riverside Studio has hosted performances and artworks by prestigious artists from across the world including the Beatles, David Bowie, Dario Fo and David Hockney.

This foray, according to the statement, highlights Agarwal’s personal commitment to fostering creativity and global cultural exchange. His vision, centred on the #ArtInEveryHeart initiative, seeks to make art universally accessible, emphasising the rich cultural ties between India and the world.

"With immersive performances, exhibitions, and cinematic showcases, the Studios will celebrate diverse heritage while continuing to host world-class productions from across the globe. I look forward to building a space that not only nurtures creativity but also inspires social change,” he added.

(PTI)

vedanta groupriverside studiosanil agarwal

Related News

CES-2025
Business

Indian tech innovations to shine at CES 2025, says top executive

Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature
News

Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature

Los-Angeles-wildfires-Getty
News

Celebrities evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires destroy homes

Tirupati-temple
News

Six dead in stampede at India's Tirupati temple

More For You

india-gdp-iStock

India's GDP growth was 9.7 per cent in 2021-22, 7 per cent in 2022-23, and 8.2 per cent in 2023-24. )Representational image: iStock)

India's GDP growth projected to fall to 6.4 per cent in FY25

INDIA's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to decline to 6.4 per cent in the financial year 2024-25, marking its lowest rate in four years, according to government data released on Tuesday. The slowdown is attributed to weaker performance in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The growth rate of 6.4 per cent, estimated by the national statistics office (NSO), is the lowest since the contraction of 5.8 per cent recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21. GDP growth was 9.7 per cent in 2021-22, 7 per cent in 2022-23, and 8.2 per cent in 2023-24.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reeves and Chandra lead UK delegation at Davos

Varun Chandra

Reeves and Chandra lead UK delegation at Davos

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves will lead a group of ministers at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this month, as the government works to attract global investors and reassure British businesses.

Reeves, who has attended the event for the past two years in her role as shadow chancellor, will meet with key international investors, including sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms from the US, reported the Times. The government is looking to secure financial backing for its plans related to infrastructure and green energy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nadella-Modi

Modi and Nadella discussed the company’s plans for growth, innovation, and upskilling in India. (Photo: X/@satyanadella)

Microsoft announces £2.4bn India investment after Nadella-Modi meeting

MICROSOFT on Tuesday (7) announced a £2.4 billion investment to expand its Azure cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capacity in India over the next two years.

The announcement followed a meeting between Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday (6), during which they discussed the company’s plans for growth, innovation, and upskilling in the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian-rupee-iStock

The RBI has been intervening in the forex market to manage volatility in the rupee. (Representational image: iStock)

India's forex reserves dip to eight-month low amid rupee weakness

INDIA's foreign exchange reserves have dropped for the fourth consecutive week, reaching an eight-month low of £516.26 billion as of December 27, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released on Friday.

The reserves fell by £3.31 bn during the reported week, following a cumulative decline of £11.05 bn over the preceding three weeks.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK EV sales hit record but miss targets

The battery of an electric car is recharged at a roadside charging station in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UK EV sales hit record but miss targets

THE UK car industry sold a record number of all-electric vehicles in 2024 but still fell short of the government's mandated targets, an industry trade body said Saturday (4).

Battery electric vehicles made up 19.6 per cent of new cars sold last year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which was below the government's 22-per cent target for carmakers.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications