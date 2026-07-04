Andy Burnham rules out scrapping triple lock despite growing pressure over £15.5 billion cost

Andy Burnham says Labour will keep the triple lock on state pensions until the next general election.

Some economic advisers have reportedly urged him to rethink the policy, warning it could cost £15.5 billion by 2030.

Burnham also backed electoral reform, defended his growth strategy and hinted at a broader definition of public control for essential services.

Andy Burnham's triple lock pledge will remain in place until the next general election, with the Labour leader-in-waiting ruling out any immediate plans to scrap one of the party's key commitments to pensioners despite growing pressure from some economists and advisers.

Responding to questions during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Burnham said Labour would honour its manifesto promise to retain the state pension triple lock, which guarantees annual increases based on whichever is highest: inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.

"I appreciate there's a lot of debate about this but it is important that the commitment in the manifesto stands," Burnham reportedly said.

His comments come after reports that some of his economic advisers had urged him to reconsider the policy, arguing that abandoning it could reassure financial markets about Labour's plans to bring public debt under control. The triple lock is forecast to cost the government around £15.5 billion by 2030.

Burnham's position puts him at odds with some economists who have questioned the long-term affordability of the policy.

Among them is Jim O'Neill, who has previously described the triple lock as "completely bonkers" and argued it is unfair to younger generations. Andy Haldane, another prominent economist, has also called for a review of the policy, despite supporting Burnham's wider economic plans.

When challenged over criticism of his economic strategy, Burnham defended his record, reportedly pointing to support from O'Neill and Haldane for his plans to devolve more powers across the UK. He argued that greater regional decision-making could boost economic growth and highlighted Greater Manchester's performance during his time as mayor.

Beyond pensions: Electoral reform and public services

The Reddit session also offered a glimpse into Burnham's wider priorities if he enters Downing Street.

He reportedly said he would push for electoral reform to be included in Labour's next manifesto, arguing that it could encourage a more collaborative style of politics focused on solving problems rather than political point-scoring.

Burnham also ruled out calling an early general election, saying he intended to continue governing under Labour's 2024 manifesto commitments.

On public services, he appeared to soften earlier proposals on bringing water and energy companies back under public ownership. Instead, he suggested that stronger public control could include tighter regulation alongside public ownership rather than requiring governments to take full ownership of utility companies.

Burnham also reiterated his support for the High Speed 2 rail project but said there were lessons to learn from the way it had been delivered. He argued the project should have started in northern England rather than London, saying the decision contributed to delays and rising costs, as quoted in a news report.

The online session also drew criticism from Kemi Badenoch, who challenged Burnham to face questions from journalists instead of taking what she described as "softball questions" on Reddit. Burnham reportedly replied that he had already answered questions from thousands of members of the public during a recent campaign event.

While Burnham addressed issues ranging from pensions and electoral reform to infrastructure and public services, he did not respond to several questions raised by Reddit users on topics including transgender rights, social media restrictions and student loan debt.