Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593

Arts and Culture

An original story with an engaging and relatable lead character

By: MITA MISTRY

THE title — Ruby Ali’s Mission Break Up — might suggest that this young adult book is about a relationship, but this contemporary story is far more original than that and revolves around a different kind of break-up.

When Ruby Ali’s 18-year-old sister Alisha leaves a care centre – where they live – she is sent to a new foster family and sets out on a mission to sabotage her new home.

The youngster is desperate to be reunited with her elder sister and will do whatever it takes to have a break-up with her new family, but despite being seemingly well thought out things don’t go to plan.

The heart-warming story, accompanied by eye-catching black-and-white illustrations by Parwinder Singh, is unique in that the story is about an Asian protagonist in foster care, which is not often seen in popular culture. That originality makes this one of the best children’s books to be released this year and introduces young readers to a new kind of lead character, who is not only engaging but also very relatable.

She goes on a mischief-filled journey that is entertaining and powered by emotions that young readers will likely connect with. Some of these emotions are ones that will be new to readers.

The free-flowing writing style makes this an easy read and is one that most will get through fairly quickly. The touching illustrations add a lovely artistic element without overpowering the story.

Like many good children’s books, there is enough to keep adults who are reading with their kids entertained. Perhaps there was scope to add an extra emotional layer and discover more about the interesting protagonist, but that doesn’t stop this original book from being added to any reading list for children. They will smile, learn something new and get to know a wonderfully engaging protagonist.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Big Interview
Neena Gupta: An acting stalwart for all seasons
E-GUIDE
Unveiling the Asian link in Britain’s past
E-GUIDE
Kaushal Kishore: Striking a patriotic chord with Indians
E-GUIDE
Plunging into a water crisis and its politics
E-GUIDE
Legacy of a Bollywood classic
E-GUIDE
Vishwa Gulati: The eternal optimist
E-GUIDE
A poetic response to stories of struggle
E-GUIDE
Birthday blast: All about Chiranjeevi
E-GUIDE
Abhinandan Jindal: Back on the acting track
E-GUIDE
An engaging children’s adventure with a lovable protagonist
E-GUIDE
Hope in the face of ‘honour’ killings
E-GUIDE
How to get started on your book
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Record participation from ethnic minority students for CyberFirst summer courses
Former England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86
Kerala’s Covid-19 lessons for India and Modi’s government
Prajnesh advances to second round of US Open qualifiers
Tendulkar seeks support for Paralympic Games, calls para athletes ‘real…
‘Absolutely nailed it,’ says Anderson after India all out for…