An original story with an engaging and relatable lead character

By: MITA MISTRY

THE title — Ruby Ali’s Mission Break Up — might suggest that this young adult book is about a relationship, but this contemporary story is far more original than that and revolves around a different kind of break-up.

When Ruby Ali’s 18-year-old sister Alisha leaves a care centre – where they live – she is sent to a new foster family and sets out on a mission to sabotage her new home.

The youngster is desperate to be reunited with her elder sister and will do whatever it takes to have a break-up with her new family, but despite being seemingly well thought out things don’t go to plan.

The heart-warming story, accompanied by eye-catching black-and-white illustrations by Parwinder Singh, is unique in that the story is about an Asian protagonist in foster care, which is not often seen in popular culture. That originality makes this one of the best children’s books to be released this year and introduces young readers to a new kind of lead character, who is not only engaging but also very relatable.

She goes on a mischief-filled journey that is entertaining and powered by emotions that young readers will likely connect with. Some of these emotions are ones that will be new to readers.

The free-flowing writing style makes this an easy read and is one that most will get through fairly quickly. The touching illustrations add a lovely artistic element without overpowering the story.

Like many good children’s books, there is enough to keep adults who are reading with their kids entertained. Perhaps there was scope to add an extra emotional layer and discover more about the interesting protagonist, but that doesn’t stop this original book from being added to any reading list for children. They will smile, learn something new and get to know a wonderfully engaging protagonist.