An artistic approach to creating new looks

Beauty expert Imrit Sira lists her top tips and products.

PERFECT BLEND: Imrit Sira works on a model

By: Pramod Thomas

WHETHER it is beautiful brides, private clients, celebrities, models, or catwalk shows, Imrit Sira has used her hair and makeup skills to have a terrific transformative effect.

An artistic approach, attention to detail, and product expertise has enabled the London-based beauty expert to create eye-catching looks across diverse platforms, along with training students through masterclasses.

Eastern Eye decided to get some of that beauty knowledge by getting the hair/makeup maestro to recommend products she loves and give top tips.

FAVOURITE PRODUCTS

Dior Backstage face and body foundation: Lightweight foundation, which is buildable, is a favourite. I would highly recommend this product to those who don’t like to wear much foundation yet want a healthy glow and a light veil of colour to the skin. When this great product is paired with a good full coverage concealer, you can really build up the layers without it feeling heavy on the skin.

Tarte Cosmetics shape tape concealer: The long-lasting full coverage concealer is most used under the eye area to conceal and colour correct. However, it is also great over blemishes and can be used on pigmented areas all over the face, to even out skin tone if you don’t want to use foundation.

Laura Mercier translucent setting powder: Great for setting under the eye area and can also be used all over the face to set makeup. I tend to use this product for clients who have normal to oily skin. This is the number one product to use for a matt skin finish base.

Huda Beauty easy bake loose powder: Why do I love this product? This is a great all round setting powder but can also be used on a variety of skin types. You can create the perfect dewy base with this product as this contains finely milled powder particles or can create a flawless matt finish as a lightweight all over face product. The perfect shade for Asian tones is Banana Bread, however, I also use the shade Pound Cake for clients who are fair and have pink undertones to the skin. This product is also great for clients with mature skin, giving this a seamless, long-lasting finish.

Danessa Myricks Beauty, Luxe Cream Palette The Nudist: Not many people have heard of this product but I can’t rave about this enough, These lipsticks are the perfect nudes for darker skin tones with a blend of pink, peach, and brown tone lipsticks. The multifunctional product can also be used as a blusher or eyeshadow glaze. It is highly pigmented and a little goes a long way. You really can’t go wrong with this product. It’s a staple piece in my kit.

Anastasia Beverly Hills – Waterproof Crème Color-Jet Matte: The best gel eye liner is from this renowned brand. Having used many gel and liquid liners in my time I always come back to this product. This is the blackest of black eyeliners on the market. The consistency is really creamy and non-drying on the brush. Be sure to use a good eye makeup remover at the end of the night, as this product does not budge.

TOP MAKE-UP TIPS

How to create an eyeprimer: Eye primers can be costly and don’t always deliver, especially if you have oily eye lids or hooded eyes. An easy technique to create your own primer is by using a concealer as a base. Apply the concealer over your eye lid. For a more dramatic eye look, you should apply the concealer up to the brow bone. Using a brush or a damp beauty blender, buff this into the skin and set with a small amount of loose powder. Be sure to dust off any excess powder to give this a smooth finish. This technique will ensure your shadow lasts all day and avoids eye lid creases.

Avoid under eye creasing: A common question from my clients is ‘Why do I have under eye creases and how can I avoid this?’ Key to avoiding under eye creasing is in the setting technique. All you need is a good loose powder, a beauty sponge, and powder puff. Once the foundation and concealer are applied, pat the powder puff into some loose powder. While looking up, blend out any under eye creases with your beauty blender by using a patting technique, and immediately pat the powder puff under the eye. Lightly dust of any excess powder with a fluffy brush and voila!

Lip enhancement: Popular trending beauty hacks revolve around enhancing your lip shape. This can easily be done by using a lip liner two shades darker than the lip colour you are going to use. I like to use a brown undertone liner when creating a nude lip. Start with the centre at the cupids bow and slightly round the edges while smiling. This way you can create a natural over line to the lips. Using a lip brush, blend the outer edges into the lips and then apply your lipstick.

