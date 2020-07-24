Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to release in June 2021?

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been in the making from the past few years. The movie was supposed to release in 2019, and then the makers postponed it to Summer 2020. A few months ago, they announced that it will hit the screens on 4th December 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting of the film has been stalled, and once again it will get delayed.

According to a report in Mid-day, the makers are planning to resume the shoot in October and are eyeing on June 2021 release. A source told the tabloid, “If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts — 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm. There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines. Since producer Karan Johar is eyeing a June 2021 release, Ayan wants to wrap up the shoot latest by December.”

The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Gurfateh Pirzada. Reportedly, Ayan has to shoot scenes with Big B, Alia, and Mouni.

However, according to the new guidelines actors above the age of 65 years old are not allowed to be on the sets. Also, Big B has tested positive for COVID-19, so we wonder if he will resume work anytime soon. There’s also a theme song shoot left which will be picturized on Ranbir.

Well, let’s hope that soon the shooting of the film gets completed and it hits the big screen. We are sure fans of Ranbir have been eagerly waiting for the movie.