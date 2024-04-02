Amitabh Bachchan lauds Mumbai’s Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently went on an undersea tunnel drive in Mumbai, and he appeared to relish this novel experience.

He shared his enthusiasm by posting a video on social media, where he described it as a marvel and expressed his joy at the unique adventure.

Bachchan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the video of his first under-sea tunnel drive.

He wrote, “Went first time in the TUNNEL – Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!”.

The video quickly went viral and got lakhs of views within minutes.

The recently inaugurated Coastal Road in Mumbai connects Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Stretching over 10.8 kilometers, it includes a two-kilometer tunnel between Priyadarshini Park and Marine Drive. The first phase was inaugurated on March 11 by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His next project is the sci-fi action movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

He also has a courtroom drama film Section 84 in his kitty.