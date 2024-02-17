Amitabh celebrates 55 years in films; drops pics in AI avatar

Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has clocked 55 years in the cinema industry. The renowned actor has mesmerised audiences with his cinematic style and captivating aura ever since making his stage debut in 1969.

On Saturday, Amitabh took to X and wrote, “T 4924 – 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI gives me its interpretation .. a presentation by Ef B .. self-made.”

T 4924 – 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI , gives me its interpretation ❤️ ..

a presentation by Ef B .. self made 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uQbyf8EjE8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2024

Big B dropped AI-generated photos of himself that showcased a camera lens as his eye and film reels sprouted from his head.

Notably, Amitabh Bachchan made his cinematic debut in 1969, as a voice narrator for Mrinal Sen’s National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome (1969).

His debut acting job was as one of seven protagonists in the 1969 film Saat Hindustani,’ directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and starring Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali, Madhu, and Jalal Agha.

Amitabh gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s with his roles in a series of successful Bollywood films, many of which are now considered classics.

Some of his most notable films include Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, and Shahenshah.

His deep baritone voice and commanding screen presence contributed to his unique appeal.

Bachchan has received numerous awards for his contributions to Indian cinema, including the National Film Award for Best Actor and several Filmfare Awards.

Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film Section 84 in his kitty.