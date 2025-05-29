Amitabh Bachchan buys fourth Ayodhya plot worth £3.7 million

Amitabh Bachchan has made yet another high-value move in Ayodhya’s fast-growing property market. The veteran actor has reportedly bought a 25,000-square-foot plot for £3.7 million (₹40 crore), marking his fourth land purchase in the temple city within a year.
The newly purchased land is located near The Sarayu, an upscale real estate project where Bachchan had previously invested £1.4 million (₹14.5 crore). This recent deal adds to a string of property investments he has made in the area since the development of the Ram Temple began drawing national attention and infrastructure projects to Ayodhya.
This is not just about business. A large 54,000-square-foot plot registered under the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust, named after his late father, is also part of his Ayodhya holdings. There are reports that a memorial is being planned on that site to honour the poet, offering a personal touch to what appears to be a wider strategic expansion.
Bachchan’s interest in Ayodhya real estate began last year, when he bought a 5,372-square-foot plot for £440,000 (₹4.54 crore) just before the Ram Temple’s inauguration. Since then, his name has become increasingly tied to the city’s transformation into a high-profile spiritual and tourism hub.
Amitabh Bachchan strengthens his ties to the temple town with another high-value dealGetty Images
In addition to Ayodhya, he has been active in Mumbai’s property circuit. He recently sold a duplex flat in Andheri for £8 million (₹83 crore), a property he had purchased for £3 million (₹31 crore) in 2021, nearly tripling his investment. In 2023, he and his son Abhishek also jointly purchased 10 apartments, valued at £2.4 million (₹25 crore).
Just days before the Ayodhya purchase, Bachchan had also invested £1.9 million (₹20 crore) in a real estate firm run by Bollywood producer Anand Pandit, putting £960,000 (₹10 crore) into two separate projects. These back-to-back deals suggest a deliberate diversification of assets, with Ayodhya becoming a central piece in that plan.
With multiple real estate deals this year Amitabh Bachchan’s property empire keeps expandingGetty Images
According to Jaya Bachchan’s election affidavit from last year, the Bachchan family’s total assets stood at £152 million (₹1,578 crore), with £70.5 million (₹729.77 crore) in immovable assets alone. With Amitabh’s continued property acquisitions, those figures are almost certainly higher now.
Whether it is personal legacy or calculated investing or both, Amitabh Bachchan’s real estate footprint is growing fast, and Ayodhya is clearly central to his long-term vision.
