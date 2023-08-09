Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Entertainment

Amit Sadh’s ‘Ghuspaith Between Borders’ heads to Rhode Island International Film Fest

The 27th edition of the film gala commenced on August 7 and will run till August 13.

Amit Sadh in Ghuspaith Between Borders

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Amit Sadh’s upcoming short film Ghuspaith Between Borders, inspired by the life of Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, will be screened at the Rhode Island International Film Festival 2023.

Written and directed by Mihir Kalpana Lath, the short sheds light on the hidden complexities of the illegal cattle trade, cow smuggling, human trafficking, the refugee crisis, and ethnic cleansing, a press release stated.

“Revolving around the life of an Indian photojournalist named Manav (played by Sadh) the short raises a poignant question: ‘Where do we draw the borders between humanity?” the official plotline read.

“It’s been an enriching experience working on this project. ‘Ghuspaith’ is our tribute to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who risk their lives to report to us the realities of the world. Having our film being selected for this festival is an absolute honour and I am hopeful that it will go far from here,” Lath said in a statement.

Ghuspaith Between Borders is produced by Girish Arora and presented by filmmaker Shakun Batra through his banner Jouska Films. It also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pamela Bhutoria, and Korak Samanta.

“As makers of this really special film, our hearts are full and we look forward to presenting our short to audiences from different parts of the world. For years, The Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival has been bringing together cinema lovers from various cultures and it’s truly an honour to be here this year with our film,” Batra said.

