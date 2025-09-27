Ameesha Patel shocks fans saying she’d have a one-night stand with Tom Cruise and explains why she never married

Highlights

Ameesha Patel has never been one to mince her words, and her latest podcast appearance was no different. The actress, riding high on the success of Gadar 2, took a refreshingly honest deep dive into her personal life, sparking headlines with a confession about her long-standing celebrity crush. While the revelation about Tom Cruise is grabbing attention, her frank discussion about love, principles, and why she never walked down the aisle offered a more substantial glimpse into the woman behind the fame.

Who is Ameesha Patel’s famous crush?

Let’s get to the bit everyone’s talking about first. When asked by host Ranveer Allahbadia about a celebrity crush, Patel didn’t hesitate. “I have a crush on Tom Cruise,” she stated, launching into a story about her childhood fandom. It seems this wasn’t a fleeting interest. She described having his picture on her pencil case, in her files, and as the sole poster on her bedroom wall.

Then came the punchline: “He’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could.” It’s a bold statement, sure, but it was her comments on her own life choices that truly resonated.

Why did Ameesha Patel never get married?

This is the part that feels more revealing. Patel has been one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes for years, and fans have often wondered about her personal life. She addressed it head-on, explaining that she received, and continues to receive, plenty of proposals. So, what stopped her? She pointed to a recurring, outdated expectation from potential suitors. “A lot of the people I met wanted me to stay at home and not work after marriage,” she revealed. That simply didn’t sit right with her. She had spent years establishing her career and, more importantly, her own identity.

“I wanted to become Ameesha Patel first,” she explained. “I had already spent so much of my life being someone’s daughter, and I didn’t want to spend my adulthood as just someone’s wife.” It was a conscious choice for independence that many will understand.





Is Ameesha Patel open to marriage now?

Absolutely. Despite valuing her independence, Patel made it clear she hasn’t closed the door on love. Her approach, however, is pragmatic. “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy,” she said. Interestingly, she’s open-minded about age, mentioning that she still gets proposals from people “half my age” and is open to dating them if they possess the right maturity.

For her, it’s all about a mental connection. “I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly,” she quipped. Her ideal partner is someone who can find her through the noise and understands her completely. It’s less about a checklist and more about finding a genuine equal.





What is next for Ameesha Patel’s career?

Following the monumental success of Gadar 2, which shattered box office records, Patel’s professional standing is stronger than ever. Her 2024 release, Tauba Tera Jalwa, may not have set the cash registers ringing, but her performance was noted. The industry is now watching closely to see what she does next. While she hasn’t officially announced a new project, the massive comeback has undoubtedly opened up a new chapter of opportunities for the actress, proving that her focus on her career was a gamble that has well and truly paid off.