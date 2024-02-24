Indian artisans prepare gifts for grand Ambani wedding

Famous international artists like Rihanna and magician David Blaine will be performing in the wedding events

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani (R) with his fiancé Radhika Merchant (L) (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Indian big fat wedding is scheduled for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s business tycoon Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to unfold in Jamnagar, one of the biggest industries of Reliance in the Indian state of Gujarat, from March 1st to March 3rd.

Recently, the guest list of the wedding has been announced, which includes business tycoons, Bollywood industry actors and sports personalities. The stage will also be graced by famous international artists like Rihanna and magician David Blaine.

The grand celebration promises a blend of tradition and festivity, featuring music, dance, carnival games, art, and a surprise show, all set against the backdrop of Jamnagar’s pristine natural beauty.

In a heartfelt tribute to traditional Indian artistry, the Ambani family has engaged skilled female artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur to create a stunning dupatta for the soon-to-be-wed couple. This exquisite piece of craftsmanship combines the art forms of Paithani from Maharashtra and Bandhani from Gujarat.

The intricately woven dupatta will not only be a symbol of love but also a nod to the rich tapestry of Indian heritage. Through the Swadesh initiative, this noble endeavour empowers local communities and safeguards age-old craftsmanship.

The focus on Gujarat’s artisans is evident in the carefully curated dupatta, showcasing the intricate Bandhani and Hastkala techniques.

Bandhani is a special kind of tie-dye fabric. It’s made by pinching the cloth with the fingers to create small ties that form a design. The word ‘bandhani’ comes from the Sanskrit word “bandh,” which means “to bind or tie.”

Not just the couple but the guests will also get local, handmade candles crafted by the artisans from Mahabaleshwar in India. Skilled artisans from Mahabaleshwar, using their hands and expertise, will craft these candles.

Isha Ambani’s Swadesh initiative has joined forces with disabled artisans to create these gifts, aiming to lend support to the legacy of ancient craftsmanship. It aligns with the principles of Make in India, showcasing respect and encouragement for skilled individuals who enrich the cultural fabric with their craftsmanship.

The Ambani family, through this initiative, not only celebrates the forthcoming union but also contributes to the preservation of India’s diverse artistic heritage. As the wedding day approaches, the celebration promises to be a harmonious blend of love, tradition, and the skilled craftsmanship of Gujarat’s artisans.