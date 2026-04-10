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Amazon prepares to enter satellite internet race in 2026

New service aims to challenge Starlink, but rollout hurdles remain

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Amazon prepares to enter the satellite internet race in 2026

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseApr 10, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

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  • Amazon Leo set for mid-2026 launch with focus on rural internet access.
  • Faster speeds promised, but satellite rollout still lags behind rivals.
  • Strong enterprise demand contrasts with tight regulatory deadlines.

The race to dominate satellite internet is entering a new phase, with Amazon preparing to launch its long-delayed service, Amazon Leo, by mid-2026. Positioned as a rival to SpaceX’s Starlink, the project is being pitched as a solution for underserved regions still struggling with poor or no connectivity.

Chief executive Andy Jassy said the company is “on the verge” of launching the service and has already secured commitments from enterprise and government clients, as quoted in a news report. The rollout is expected to begin in the US before expanding to markets including the UK, Canada, France and Germany.

At its core, Leo is designed to offer high-speed internet via low-Earth orbit satellites, with reported download speeds of up to 400 Mbps. Some high-performance terminals could exceed 1 Gbps, putting it ahead of Starlink on paper, which typically delivers between 45 and 280 Mbps.

Big promises, but a smaller network

Despite the technical ambitions, Amazon is still playing catch-up. The company has just over 1,500 satellites in orbit, compared with nearly 10,000 operated by Starlink. That gap could prove critical, especially as coverage and reliability often depend on sheer scale.

There is also a regulatory clock ticking. The Federal Communications Commission requires Amazon to have at least 1,600 satellites deployed by July 2026 to maintain its spectrum licence. Meeting that target may be tight given the current pace of launches.

The project, originally launched in 2019 as Project Kuiper, has already faced delays, partly due to reliance on third-party rockets. Amazon plans to shift launches to Blue Origin from 2027, which could give it more control over deployment.

Speed vs reliability in a crowded market

Leo’s design leans heavily on performance. Its use of Ka-band technology allows for higher bandwidth, but it is generally considered more vulnerable to weather disruptions than Starlink’s dual-band system. For users in remote areas, where consistency often matters more than peak speed, that trade-off could be significant.

Amazon is also tying Leo closely to its cloud platform, Amazon Web Services, allowing businesses to move data directly between satellite connections and cloud infrastructure. Companies such as Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and Vodafone are already listed among early customers, with Delta planning to roll out the service across 500 aircraft by 2028.

Still, the broader question remains open. While enterprise adoption appears to be gaining traction, it is unclear how quickly Leo can scale to meet consumer demand, especially in rural areas where expectations are high but infrastructure challenges remain.

The coming months may determine whether Amazon can translate its technical promise into a reliable service — or whether the satellite internet space continues to be led by incumbents.

amazon leodominate satellite internetrural internet accesssatellite rolloutamazon

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