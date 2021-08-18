Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 sets September 2021 release date

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Poster (Photo credit/Emmay Entertainment)

By: Mohnish Singh

One of the most awaited streaming shows Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will start streaming on September 9, 2021, across 240+ countries and territories, Amazon Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

Created by renowned filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional drama set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It pays tribute to the frontline workers who worked tirelessly when the maximum city was under attack.

The show boasts of a host of talented actors on the ensemble cast, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj, Prakash Belawadi Satyajeet Dubey, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Tina Desai.

Konkona Sen Sharma, whose filmography includes several award-winning films, took to Twitter to share the poster of the show. “This is a story of the heroes in white, who stayed united and courageous, to save lives!” she captioned.

Apart from being the creator of the show, Nikkhil Advani has also co-directed Mumbai Diaries 26/11 along with Nikhil Gonsalves. The show will tell the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged Mumbai on November 26th, 2008.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 9th, 2021. The show was earlier slated to release in March, but the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in the works.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.