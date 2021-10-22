Website Logo
  • Friday, October 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video renews Mumbai Diaries for a second season

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Poster (Photo credit/Emmay Entertainment)

By: Mohnish Singh

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries (2021) turned out to be a big success on the streaming service. Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai terror attacks of 26th November, 2008, the streaming show featured Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. The audience loved the medical thriller series for its taut screenplay, brilliant performances, and flawless casting.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime Video has renewed Mumbai Diaries for a second season. Yes, you read it absolutely right! While the first season of the show was about the Mumbai terror attacks, the second season will have the Mumbai floods as the focus that caused havoc across the city, claiming many lives and leaving the city paralyzed.

Mumbai Diaries is a show set in the Emergency Room of a hospital and explores the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. After handling the 26/11 Mumbai blasts situation, the Bombay General Hospital doctors and staff are now set to deal with the 26 July crisis — a term used to refer to the day when the city of Mumbai came to a standstill due to flooding in 2005. The makers have already completed the scripting and will soon begin the pre-production to kick off the filming in January 2022,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Prakash Belawadi, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bhardwaj, and Mrunmayee Deshpande will all return to headline the second season as they gear themselves up to deal with the next crisis. As per reports, the second season would have an elaboration of Konkona Sen Sharma’s character, Chitra.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Trailer of Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk – The Curse Is Real trends on YouTube at the…
Entertainment
John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 to now arrive a day earlier on 25th November
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed reveals his role in Venom made him realise he didn’t yet have a…
Entertainment
Sardar Udham and Sherni shortlisted for India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards
Entertainment
Ananya Panday appears before NCB for second day
Entertainment
Bhavai movie review: Pratik Gandhi’s film is a decent watch
Entertainment
Freida Pinto reveals she secretly married Cory Tran during the Covid-19 lockdowns
Entertainment
“I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping,” Taapsee Pannu on playing strong women…
Entertainment
Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen return to headline Breathe 3
Entertainment
Anshuman Jha training under Avengers’ trainer Tsahi Shemesh for his next Lakadbaggha
Entertainment
Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka amasses over 38 million views across platforms
Entertainment
Dybbuk actor Emraan Hashmi says, “I haven’t seen a ghost in real life,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Amazon Prime Video renews Mumbai Diaries for a second season
Trailer of Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk – The Curse Is Real…
MPs to be offered guards during constituency visits
Karan Kundrra to Shamita Shetty: Here’s looking at four strong…
India among select countries ‘developing hypersonic missiles’
UK Navy chief starts three-day visit in India