Alok Sharma announces over £179m to boost UK science

THE next generation of scientists across the UK will benefit from a multi-million-pound package of investment, the government said on Friday (6).

Marking the start of ‘British Science Week’, business secretary Alok Sharma announced funding of £179 million to support up to 11,000 students through 41 doctoral training partnerships.

The funding also aims to encourage more young people, particularly girls, to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects at school and university, and pursue a STEM-related career.

The latest investment includes a £179m for PhDs, formally known as doctoral training partnerships, at over 40 UK universities in physical sciences, maths, and engineering.

Another £8.9m aims to continue funding science education programmes, including science learning partnerships and stimulating physics networks, which aim to improve science teaching and increase the take up of science and ultimately encourage young people to pursue a STEM-related career.

The announcement follow the government investing up to £300m to fund experimental and imaginative mathematical sciences research over the next five years.

The new funding forms part of the government’s commitment to significantly boost research and development funding reaching 2.4 per cent of GDP by 2027 and levelling up every part of the UK.

Alok Sharma, business secretary, said: “From Ada Lovelace to Stephen Hawking, our scientists and the discoveries they have made have pushed the boundaries, improving our healthcare and transforming the way we live, work and travel.

“Today’s funding will support the talented people we have in this country to study these vital subjects, develop technologies for the future and support the UK’s status as a science superpower.”

The government also announced the first Stephen Hawking Fellows, who will continue Professor Stephen Hawking’s legacy by furthering understanding of the Universe and tackling major scientific questions.

They will receive a portion of the £15m funding already announced by the government, in partnership with the Hawking family, in 2018.