BioNTech signs £1 bn UK deal to boost research and jobs

BIONTECH has announced plans to invest up to £1 billion in the UK over the next 10 years. The investment will fund new research and artificial intelligence centres in Cambridge and London, creating over 400 jobs.
The UK government will provide up to £129 million in grant funding as part of the agreement signed with Science Secretary Peter Kyle on 20 May.
BioNTech will establish a research centre in Cambridge focused on genomics, oncology, structural biology, and regenerative medicine. In London, the company will set up its UK headquarters and an AI hub led by InstaDeep Ltd.
“This investment will propel the growth-driving life sciences sector to new heights,” said Peter Kyle.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This is another testament to confidence in Britain being one of the world’s top investment destinations and a global hub for life sciences.”
BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin said: “This agreement marks the next chapter of our successful strategic partnership with the UK Government.”
The move is expected to generate additional jobs in the supply chain. It builds on the existing partnership between the government and BioNTech to provide up to 10,000 patients with personalised cancer immunotherapies by 2030.
The government said the investment aligns with its Plan for Change and support for the life sciences sector.