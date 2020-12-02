Alia Bhatt on her biggest takeaway in the past few months

By: Mohnish Singh







The past few months have not been easy for Bollywood for a variety of reasons. The industry suffered an unprecedented monetary loss due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Star children had an altogether different battle to fight as they faced unjustified hate from a section of the audience after the tragic suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

To stave off the negativity and unnecessary trolling, several celebrities limited their presence on social media platforms. One such actor was Alia Bhatt who was called out for nepotism. However, after months of social media detox, the actress has slowly made a comeback on Instagram.

The actress recently turned an entrepreneur by launching Ed-a-mamma, a sustainable children’s wear brand. In a recent interview with an online publication, Bhatt talked about her upcoming work and how a little kindness can take one a long way. She said, “The new phase of my work life will be different in taking that time off and making time for them. I have realised we have to be kind to each other and to our planet. I have seen a lot of hate, and a little kindness can take you a long way.”







In spite of relentless online hate and trolling, her biggest takeaway in the last few months was love. “In these eight months, I have had two big takeaways – the love that one should have for people in their lives – family and loved ones. When you are most vulnerable, the people you turn back to are your family and loved ones,” she concluded.

Last seen in her home production Sadak 2 (2020), Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has an important cameo in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR.

