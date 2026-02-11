Alia Bhatt brings Mughal-era grandeur back in a sweeping all-white Farshi statement

Highlights

Actor steps out in a custom Torani outfit centred on a historic Farshi silhouette



Delicate floral threadwork and sculpted volume anchor the look



Styling by Ami Patel keeps the regal form modern and wearable



Alia Bhatt turned to a time-honoured silhouette for a recent appearance, choosing an all-white ensemble that balanced heritage with restraint. Skipping fleeting trends, the actor opted for a look rooted in tradition, reworked for a contemporary setting.

Wearing a custom creation by Torani, Bhatt’s outfit featured a sleeveless V-neck kurta detailed with fine floral threadwork. The craftsmanship was subtle rather than ornate, allowing texture and structure to lead the narrative.

She completed the look with oversized pearl chandelier earrings, a softly tied ponytail and a small black bindi — minimal touches that framed the outfit without distracting from it.

The centrepiece: A Farshi salwar

The defining element of the ensemble was the Farshi salwar, a garment with origins in 18th-century Mughal courts. Derived from the Persian word farsh, meaning “floor”, the term refers to the way the fabric once trailed along the ground.

Unlike a sharara, which flares from the knee, the Farshi falls straight from the waist before opening into a sweeping, gown-like flare. Historically worn by queens and noblewomen, it was associated with grandeur, fluidity and measured movement. In its original form, the length was so generous that it would trail behind the wearer.

Bhatt’s version retained the drama but adjusted the proportions. Styled by Ami Patel, the salwar preserved its voluminous character while being tailored to a practical length, allowing ease of movement without losing its regal presence.

Why the Farshi is returning

The renewed interest in the Farshi silhouette reflects a broader shift in occasion wear. As fashion moves away from rigid, heavily layered constructions, there is growing appetite for garments that offer impact without restriction. The Farshi provides the scale of a lehenga with greater freedom to move.

By choosing an all-white palette and restrained embellishment, Bhatt underscored the enduring relevance of the silhouette. The result was an outfit that honoured its historical roots while aligning with modern sensibilities — proof that certain forms, when thoughtfully adapted, never lose their appeal.