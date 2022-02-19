Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Akshaye Khanna to star alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 2

Akshaye Khanna (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in a special appearance in Priyadarshan’s comic-caper Hungama 2 (2021), has joined Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shreya Saran, and Ishita Dutta on the cast of the forthcoming Bollywood film Drishyam 2.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the suspense thriller will mark Devgn and Khanna’s fourth collaboration after Aakrosh (2010), LOC (2003), and Deewangee (2002).

“In Drishyam 2, Ajay and his family and Tabu pick up their journey from where they left it in Drishyam (2015). Vijay is now shown as a prosperous businessman living a happy life with his family when fresh evidence entangles their family in another new set of problems. He is determined to protect his family at all costs. The core remains the same – how an uneducated man again executes a perfect plan to save his family but from here the story has been written to adapt to pan India sensibilities,” a trade source informs a publication.

The source goes on to add that the makers have written a new character that Khanna will essay. This character was not there in the Malayalam version of the film. “Apart from the drama, intrigue, and action, Abhishek and the writers of Drishyam 2 have fleshed out a new character, who is not there in Drishyam. Apparently, he plays a cop who is a close associate of Tabu and assists her in the investigation. Akshay is said to play a tough, smart, savvy, sharp cop who is on Ajay’s tails and determined to pin the charge on him. Everyone knows that Akshaye is very choosy about his roles but when Abhishek narrated it to him, the actor loved it. It’s not a supporting role but a proper one – written just for him and will probably stand out in terms of impact and performance,” adds the source.

After wrapping up the first schedule, the team of Drishyam 2 will commence the next schedule soon.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Gina Rodriguez: I’m the happiest when I make romcoms
Entertainment
Confirmed: Colors to axe Balika Vadhu 2
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone confirms biopic on father Prakash Padukone in the works
Entertainment
‘Alec Baldwin’ and producers of “Rust”, including Anjul Nigam, sued by family of Halyna Hutchins
Entertainment
Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar packs a punch as menacing gangster
Entertainment
Mithun Chakraborty: Bappi Lahiri understood my dancing, will miss him forever
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt and late Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior to arrive on March 4
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt: I’m very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak to release on Feb 25
Entertainment
BBC Studios adapts British series Guilt for ZEE5
Entertainment
SonyLIV locks March 4 for the premiere of Undekhi 2
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn begins filming Drishyam 2 in Mumbai
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Akshaye Khanna to star alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in…
Six men jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child…
Experts urge to address poor Covid vaccine access for children
Gina Rodriguez: I’m the happiest when I make romcoms
Confirmed: Colors to axe Balika Vadhu 2
Mahatma Gandhi, Virginia Woolf statues on racism review list
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE