  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s next with Bell Bottom director titled Mission Cinderella

Akshay Kumar (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Just yesterday we reported Akshay Kumar was gearing up to commence work on the next directorial venture of filmmaker Ranjit Tiwari. The project marks the second collaboration between the actor-director duo after their yet-to-be-released film Bell Bottom, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta. The first shooting schedule of the film is expected to begin in August in the UK.

The latest update on the high-profile film suggests that the makers have locked its official title. Yes, you read that absolutely right! “It is titled Mission Cinderella and Akshay plays the role of a cop in the film. The makers are planning to shoot it in London with some locations around in the United Kingdom. It is an action thriller, with Akshay on the run to track down a child abduction racket, which has been called Cinderella. The producers are tentatively referring to the film as Project Cinderella, and have registered titles like Cinderella and Mission Cinderella with the association,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Some media outlets report that the upcoming film is the remake of the successful Tamil film Ratsasan (2018). If the news is true, it will be Kumar’s next remake after Laxmii (2020) and the soon to release Bachchan Pandey. While Laxmii was the official remake of Kanchana (2011), Bachchan Pandey is the remake of Jigarthanda (2014).

Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani are bankrolling the upcoming film under their banner Pooja Entertainment. If reports are to be believed, Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play the female lead. The makers have already started pre-production work.

Kumar has already wrapped up Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Atrangi Re. He is currently filming Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Other projects in his line-up include Mission Lion and Oh My God 2, which will go before cameras once he finishes his ongoing films.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

