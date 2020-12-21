Akshay Kumar turns Shah Jahan for Atrangi Re as he shoots at Taj Mahal

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, Akshay Kumar started shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The actor had posted about it on Instagram to inform his fans.

He had posted a picture of himself with Sara Ali Khan, and captioned it as, The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action 😁 Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes 🙏🏻 An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma @saraalikhan95 @dhanushkraja @tseries.official @cypplofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @harjeetsphotography.”





Today, Akshay has posted a video of himself where he is shooting for the film at Taj Mahal, and is sporting the look of Shah Jahan.

Sara also posted a picture of Akshay in that avatar and wrote, “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this 🌈 Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is 🙌 @akshaykumar.”

Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush in the lead role. The movie was announced earlier this year, and the shooting had also started, but due to the lockdown, the shoot was put to a halt. However, in October this year, the team resumed the shoot.

Atrangi Re was slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year. But, it will surely get postponed, and the makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.





