Akshay Kumar to work under Maneesh Sharma’s direction in Yash Raj Films’ next?

One of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is set to add one more exciting title to his slate of upcoming films. It has been learned that the superstar is about to sign director Maneesh Sharma’s next directorial offering, to be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Buzz had it a couple of months ago that Akshay Kumar had signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. The first film of the deal, Prithviraj, is still in production. There were also rumours of Kumar signing a high-profile action comedy with YRF, to be directed by debutant filmmaker Shiv Rawail.

“Maneesh Sharma is an accomplished filmmaker and has handled some important films, including the VFX-heavy biggie Fan (2016), featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra is having thoughts that maybe Maneesh might be apt to direct this flick. At the same time, he has not given up on Shiv Rawail as well. He has assisted on YRF films like Dhoom 3 (2013), Befikre (2016), and also Fan,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add, “The lockdown has slowed down the process and also now the shoot of this flick too will get postponed as Akshay will finish his other films first. Hence, this flick won’t go on floors before mid-2021. Aditya Chopra will take a call sometime later as to who shall direct.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his next film Laxmmi Bomb. Also starring Kiara Advani in the lead role, the horror-comedy is slated for its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

His much-awaited cop-drama Sooryavanshi, which had to be postponed in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, may hit screens on Diwali 2020. His other upcoming projects include Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, and Atrangi Re.

