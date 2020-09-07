Akshay Kumar to resume work on Prithviraj in October

Akshay Kumar is perhaps the first Bollywood star who has resumed shooting for his forthcoming film after staying at home for close to five months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He recently started shooting for Bell Bottom, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.

While the shoot for the Rajit M Tiwari is still going on in full swing in Scotland, the news has emerged that Khiladi Kumar will resume work on his much-awaited period drama Prithviraj in October. Yes, you read that right!

We hear that Yash Raj Films, headed by Aditya Chopra, is gearing up to return to the shooting of Prithviraj from October. A source informs an entertainment portal that Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood will participate in the first post-COVID schedule of Prithviraj.

Since Prithviraj is a war period drama, the film has several grand battle scenes. But since shooting with large crowds is not possible now due to the pandemic, the team will resort to technology to complete them. “Yeah, there are battle scenes that may involve hundreds of junior artistes. These may now be shot only through CG,” the source says.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life of the Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar plays the title role in the high-profile film which also marks the silver screen debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, in the role of Sanyogita.

The film was officially announced on 9 September 2019, on the occasion of Kumar’s 52nd birthday. Principal photography began on 15 November 2019. Prithviraj was originally scheduled to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali in 2020. However, now the makers will book a new release date as the shoot could not be completed on time due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

