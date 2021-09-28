Website Logo
  Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Akshay Kumar to remake Prithviraj’s Malayalam hit Driving License

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Akshay Kumar, one of the busiest actors of Bollywood, has reportedly added one more film to his already packed line-up. Buzz has it that he is set to remake the successful Malayalam film Driving Licence (2019), which featured superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Kumar is reteaming with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for the remake, set to be directed by Raj Mehta.

“The film in question is the official remake of Prithviraj’s Malayalam hit, Driving License. Both Akshay and Raj absolutely loved the original film and decided to remake it for the Bollywood audience with some changes in the screenplay,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Driving License also featured Suraj Venjaramoodu as the second lead. For the Hindi remake, the makers have reportedly roped in talented actor Emraan Hashmi to play the second lead alongside Kumar.

As per the same report, the team is looking at beginning production in January 2022 and wrap up the film in a start-to-finish 40-day schedule. The entire filming will take place in the UK.

Interestingly, Kumar already has two remakes under his belt right now. His upcoming film Bachchan Pandey, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is based on the hit Tamil film, Jigarthanda (2014). His ongoing film Cinderella is the remake of the 2018 psychological thriller Ratsasan. Raj Mehta’s next is set to be his next remake if all goes well.

The other films in his line-up include Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Oh My God 2. After facing several delays, Sooryavanshi is set to release in theatres on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

